Expert Oz Clarke will bring his love of wine and music together for a show at the Lichfield Festival.

Although best known as a familiar face on TV with his views on different tipples, the presenter had previously been a full-time actor and singer.

He will return to his roots as he teams up with Armonico Consort for the show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th July.

Oz and Armonico Drink to Music – A Second Sip will see Oz tell tales of musical and alcohol-fuelled exploits by classical composers.

His stories will be interspersed by performances by singers Eloise Irving and William Towers with the Armonico Consort’s instrumentalists, including artistic director Christopher Monks.

There’s also a chance to sample some wine, specially selected and introduced by Oz to accompany the evening’s storytelling.

Christopher said:

“This time, you’ll discover the Brits’ role in the invention of champagne and we’ll unearth some stories about Beethoven that will make you see the master in a way you’ve never seen him before. “As well as that, there’ll be wine-related musical contributions from Vivaldi, Purcell and Thomas Arne and from 12th century nun, composer and philosopher Hildegard von Bingen. “And, of course, there’ll be some wine to sample too!” Christopher Monks

Oz added that there would be plenty of fun along the way:

“We get belly laughs out of Baroque music.” Oz Clarke

For ticket details visit www.lichfieldfestival.org or call 01543 306271.