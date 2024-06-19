A woman has been arrested following a protest in Shenstone.

Staffordshire Police said the 50-year-old from Birmingham was held on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

She has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“At 4am on Monday (17th June), we got a call reporting protesters setting up tents across the road from the site. “We ensured the safety of employees, members of the community and protestors at the site. “Officers worked to balance the rights to peaceful protest against the rights of those affected by it. “The encampment has been cleared from the area.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson