The Liberal Democrats say they are confident they will attract a number of “fed-up” Conservative voters in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Paul Ray will be representing the party when residents go to the polls on 4th July.

The party said it had already seen former people switch allegiances – including Cllr Richard Henshaw who had previously been a Conservative supporter before winning a seat as a Liberal Democrat member of Lichfield District Coluncil.

The former GP said:

“For me, the Lib Dems’ stance on public services is so important – they believe in strong public services funded by a fair tax system and our leader Ed Davey is passionate about improving social care and the NHS. “Also, sensible and radical ideas do not frighten us and we are economically responsible and honest and will not be reckless in spending money.” Cllr Richard Henshaw

The General Election will mark the fourth time Paul Ray has stood for the party, having finished third in the last two votes and fourth in his first vote in 2015.

He said he had already met a number of Conservatives planning to switch allegiance.

“We are seeing more and more support from previous Conservative voters who are attracted by the sensible and fair policies of the Lib Dems. “I urge Conservative voters to vote for me and the Lib Dems on 4th July – we won’t take you for granted.” Paul Ray

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour