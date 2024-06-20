A Conservative candidate has hit back at criticism for using a picture of a Labour councillor on his General Election material.

Sir Michael Fabricant will be one of seven people hoping to win the vote on 4th July.

As part of the campaign, the Conservatives have sent out a leaflet to local residents.

However, Labour have criticised the material for featuring a picture of Cllr Ann Hughes, the former Labour Mayor of Lichfield and the current chair of Lichfield District Council.

The image was taken at a speaking competition organised by Sir Michael, but the inclusion of the photograph in the Conservative election leaflet was described as “disrespectful” by Labour.

But Sir Michael said his leaflet was clear about how the pictures were used with a statement confirming that they “do not imply that people shown endorse or oppose his re-election to Parliament”.

“When the late, great former Labour Minister Gwyneth Dunwoody MP came to Lichfield to chair the Michael Fabricant MP-Arthur Price of England Speaking Competition, her photograph was also used in my election literature. “She didn’t care one jot as I made it plain then as I do now with a statement in my literature that the photos simply illustrate my former work as an MP. “If a former Labour Government minister wearing her House of Commons insignia had no objection, I do think it a little precious of the former Mayor of Lichfield to get uppity about it all. “Gwyneth had the right approach and had class.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Cllr Hughes said the use of her image was “discourteous” and should not have been included:

“I took my role as Lichfield’s Mayor seriously. The chain of office is not a party political trophy and putting it – and me in my role as Mayor – on a party political leaflet undermines my personal integrity. “It’s completely unworthy of Sir Michael. “There’s a tiny sentence tucked away on Sir Michael’s leaflet that says the photos ‘do not imply that people shown with Michael either endorse or oppose his re-election to Parliament’ – this is completely inadequate, and discourteous to me personally and to other people who weren’t asked for permission. “It is also disrespectful to the office of Mayor, and to the people of the city.” Cllr Ann Hughes

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour