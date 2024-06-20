The CEO of St Giles Hospice has left the charity with immediate effect, it has been confirmed.

Andrew Harkness had held the role with the Whittington-based since 2022.

But in a statement posted online, the charity said he had now departed his post.

“The Board of Trustees at St Giles Hospice announce that after two years as chief executive officer, it was agreed that it is the right time for Andrew Harkness to move on and we announce that Andrew has left St Giles with immediate effect. “With a financial crisis looming over the hospice sector, St Giles Hospice, like all hospices nationally, is facing a number of challenges. “As well as a real terms reduction in income received from the NHS, the hospice’s ability to raise voluntary income in the current financial climate is also impacted as supporters struggle to cope with the cost-of-living crisis. “In 2022, as St Giles approached its 40th anniversary year, a new strategic plan was developed with the aim to build resilience and continue to provide specialist palliative and end of life care in a financially sustainable way. “At this current time, it is critical that St Giles has the correct leadership in place to drive the hospice forwards for a sustainable future and to ensure the hospice can be here for another 40 years and beyond. “Everyone at St Giles Hospice thanks Andrew for his leadership and wishes him all the best for the future.” St Giles Hospice statement

The deputy CEO Elinor Eustace will take on the CEO responsibilities on an interim basis.