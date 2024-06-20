A collection of stamps and commemorative booklets is expected to fetch £10,000 when it is sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Accumulated over 30 years, the archive will be go under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 10th July.

The collection includes First Day Covers, presentation packs and prestige booklets, spanning 30 years of GB decimal stamps up until the 2010s with many duplicates.

There are miniature sheets, greetings booklets, barcode booklets and numerous ‘Smilers’ sheets – the name given to a sheet of personalised stamps – and a collection of gutter pairs – stamps separated by a margin dividing them into separate panes – including early ones from 1972 right up until around 2018.

Phil Ives, from Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“It’s a massive collection of GB modern first day covers, presentation packs and prestige booklets, most duplicated right up to the late 2010s. “There’s every special or commemorative booklet spanning the last 30 years. “The magpie in me was drawn to one colourful box – it contained more than 200 mint condition prestige booklets which are themselves worth £1,100.” Phil Ives

Subjects of the booklets include James Bond, Star Trek, Marvel, DC Comics, Game Of Thrones, Harry Potter, Paul McCartney and Queen.

Mr Ives added:

“This is an impressive accumulation to be going under the hammer and a great opportunity for collectors in this particular field of philately.” Phil Ives

The catalogue can be viewed online a week before the auction at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.