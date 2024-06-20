Staff at a Chasetown business have raised more than £23,000 for charity.

Forty members of the team at Tara Group took part in an 85km walk along the Jurassic Coast.

They took on the challenge to mark anniversaries within the company, including 50 years of Chasetown Civil Engineering and 30 years of Cameron Homes.

The money raised will be split between Spark Burntwood, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and The Lighthouse Club.

Paul Morrissey, operations director at Cameron Homes, said:

“The walk was the most physical and mentally challenging experience that I have ever participated in. “We each walked more than 120,000 steps, covering over 2,000 metres of ascent on a very challenging terrain.



“It was a great team effort with everybody supporting each other and we earned every penny raised for the three amazing charities. Thank you very much to all that sponsored us.” Paul Morrissey