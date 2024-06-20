People living near a railway line in Lichfield are being warned of potential noise disruption when track maintenance works take place.

Network Rail crews will be carrying out repairs on the line used by freight trains between Lichfield Trent Valley and Alrewas.

Works are due to take place between 11.45pm and 6am between 24th and 27th June.

Ann Shorthouse, community relations manager for the East Midlands at Network Rail, said:

“We’re carrying out track maintenance which will require using various tools and equipment. This is part of our routine maintenance programme to keep the railway safe and reliable. “Our team will try to minimise the amount of noise they cause as much as possible, but I want to apologise in advance if people are disturbed by the work.” Ann Shorthouse