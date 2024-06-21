A new initiative is giving businesses the chance to sign up to support the work of Lichfield Cathedral.

Four companies have already signed up for the Corporate Patrons Scheme – BHB Architects, Jayman Estate Agents, Richard Winterton Auctioneers and Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce.

Businesses taking part are able to take part in exclusive events and opportunities to see behind the scenes at the historic building, which has running costs of around £5,000 per day.

Dr Marie Janson, director of development at Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“Lichfield Cathedral has a special place in the hearts and minds of people in Lichfield and surrounding counties. “By joining the Corporate Patrons Scheme, businesses will play an important role helping us keep Lichfield Cathedral as a place of welcome and solace to all, as well as being a magnificent national and international visitor attraction.” Dr Marie Janson

Currently, around two-thirds of the cost of running the cathedral comes from donors, supporters and volunteers.

James Greaves, director at Jayman Estate Agents said:

“We have worked exclusively with Lichfield Cathedral for many years handling its lettings, and our annual sponsorship of the Christmas Tree has become a local tradition in Lichfield. “We are very excited to become a Corporate Patron of Lichfield Cathedral and support this new initiative for local businesses to get behind such a special building.” James Greaves

Richard Winterton said:

“We have been proud sponsors of the Christmas Light Show at Lichfield Cathedral for years. “We enjoy our involvement with the cathedral and are delighted to have the opportunity deepen our support by becoming members of the new Corporate Patron Scheme.” Richard Winterton

Businesses who are interested in joining the initiative can contact [email protected] or visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/corporatepatron.