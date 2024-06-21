A concert in Lichfield will see a local band bid a fond farewell to their musical director.

Aspire – the Lichfield Community Jazz Band will play at Lichfield Sports Club on 11th July.

The show will be a goodbye concert to honour the work of Charlie Kedge who is moving to Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“For the past two years, Charlie has led Aspire, guiding us through swinging beats, intricate harmonies and everything in between.

“She’s shaped this band into what it is today, and now it’s our turn to give her a grand send-off.

“So the audience can prepare to be dazzled by an evening brimming with a variety of jazzy arrangements and foot-tapping tunes, including some of Charlie’s very own original compositions.”

Lichfield Arts spokesperson