Lichfield City have added a new defender to their ranks.

Callum Rudd has completed the move to his hometown club ahead of the new season.

Manager Ivor Green said he was pleased to capture the former Atherstone, Romulus and Racing Club Warwick man.

“We are delighted to get Callum – he’s an outstanding footballer and to add his professionalism and leadership qualities to our group is priceless.” Ivor Green