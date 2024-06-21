Drivers are being reminded of changes to slip road closures on the A38 in Lichfield next week.

The exit on the southbound carriageway at Streethay will reopen on Monday (24th June).

But drivers heading north will need to use alternative routes, with the opposite slip road for access to the A38 closing on the same date until 30th September.

The changes are part of ongoing HS2 works in the area.

A second phase will see the northbound slip road reopen until November 2025, before it then closes for a further ten months.

A spokesperson for HS2 said:

“Due to recent adverse weather conditions and additional utility design and construction works, we plan to reopen the A38 southbound slip road at Streethay on 24th June at 5.30am.

“To construct the A38 Rykneld Street Overbridge we will first build a temporary diversion of a section of the northbound A38 at Streethay.

“We aim to complete and switch traffic onto the new temporary road diversion on 30th September.

“We previously communicated that we would need to close the northbound slip road for 20 months. We have reduced thisperiod to 15 months and will now require phases.

“Our construction activities over this period will include piling works,

earthworks and bridge deck installation. Our working hours will be from

8am until 6pm Monday to Saturday. Some work will be carried out

overnight and on weekends.”

As part of the work, there will be a full closure of the A38 overnight on 23rd June.

Motorists are being advised to use a diversion route along Cappers Lane and the A38 before doubling back at Swinfen Island during the northbound slip road closure period.

When the second phase begins in September, a 30mph speed limit will be in place for an 800 metre stretch of the A38.

The third part of the project will see the ten month closure of the northbound slip road from November 2025 until September 2026.

“This will allow us to remove the temporary A38 main carriageway alignment

and switch traffic back onto the original carriageway alignment, complete the A38 Rykneld Street Overbridge, including utility diversions, and build the new permanent northbound slip road.”