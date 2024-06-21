Police say a man’s death in a village near Lichfield was not suspicious.

Henry Coupe was found dead near his home in Clifton Campville at 5am on 4th June.

An investigation was launched by officers into the circumstances surrounding the 50-year-old’s death.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We know this news came as a concern to lots of members of the local community and we’d like to reassure them that the death is not suspicious. “A team of specialist officers have been supporting his family throughout this difficult time and carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death. “We’ve carried out extensive forensic work across multiple locations, spoken to people who saw him at the time and carried out a complete investigation into the events on 4th June. “Officers found no evidence of third-party involvement and are preparing a file for HM Coroner. “Our thoughts remain with Henry’s family and friends at this time.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson