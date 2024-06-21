Lichfield District Council’s gender pay gap is now “substantially lower” than the national average for the public sector.

A report from the local authority revealed that the figure for average hourly rates of pay for women in full-time roles was £15.94 for the 2022-23 period, compared to £14.98 for male workers.

But in the part-time workforce, men were paid £14.98 on average against £13.94 for women.

The figures reveal a gender pay gap of -4.3%, below the national average for the public sector of 13.4%.

A report to a meeting of the council’s employment committee said

“This demonstrates that males who work part-time are on average paid more than females who work part-time. “Following the departure of a number of female part-time staff in the last year, we are now seeing a continued trend where more males are requesting part time working and some of these are from the more technical professional posts. “Work-life balance and hybrid or flexible working is important, and this trend reflects the performance outcomes culture we are supporting as a council.” Lichfield District Council report

The report revealed that three out of five of the most senior leadership roles at the local authority were held by women as of 31st March 2023.

It added that 40% of staff at the council were women and that measures were in place to ensure parity of pay.

“We have a clear policy of paying employees equally for the same or equivalent work, regardless of their sex or any other protected characteristics. “We are therefore confident that our gender pay gap does not stem from paying male and female differently for the same or equivalent work. “Rather our gender pay gap may be as a result of the roles in which male and female employees undertake within the council and the salaries that these roles attract. “There are also external market factors that affect job roles.” Lichfield District Council report

The report will be discussed at the employment committee meeting on 27th June.