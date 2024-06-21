A retailer is celebrating after a store in Lichfield achieved net zero status.

Central Co-op said the Streethay branch was one of four to meet the target.

The shop’s new build store secured an A rating in its Energy Performance Certificate.

Measures such as the use of solar panels have helped the company achieve net zero at the store.

Robin Tutt, property project delivery manager at Central Co-op, said:

“Our green energy initiative really shows the impact that effectively utilising roof space can generate.” Robin Tutt

Other measures have included the use of energy-efficient refrigeration systems and LED lighting in store.