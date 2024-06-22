A Burntwood organisation is asking people to help give a community facility in the town a new lease of life.

The Burntwood Be A Friend Community Store opened three years ago and has helped residents access items at affordable prices as well as reducing food waste.

But a spokesperson said having renewed the lease on the site, the shop was now in need of freshening up.

“In the past three years we have welcomed many, many people – but with the volume of traffic it has meant an awful lot of wear and tear and so the store isn’t looking as welcoming as we would like it to be.”

The Burntwood Be A Friend Community Store is now looking for volunteers and tradespeople to donate their time to support a makeover for the shop between 27th and 30th September.

Help is needed with tasks including installing a hand rail and safety barrier on the ramp, the installation of a new store banner, painting and donations of materials.

For more details email [email protected].