A familiar face will be back on stage in the Lichfield Garrick’s annual pantomime.

Ben Thornton will star in Jack and the Beanstalk at the city theatre from 22nd November to 5th January.

It will be the fifth time he has appeared in the Garrick’s festive showcase and will see him team up once again with Sam Rabone.

Ben said:

“I’m delighted to be back for my fifth panto in this beautiful city at this beautiful theatre with the not so beautiful Sam Rabone! “I can’t wait to bring more fun, laughter and chaos to the Garrick stage this year and look forward to seeing lots of familiar faces there.” Ben Thornton

Tickets for the panto are on sale now at www.lichfieldgarrick.com/panto