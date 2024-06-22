Lichfield Cricket Club will be looking to end their winless run this weekend as they head to Walsall.

The city side have gone without a victory in their previous seven encounters in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division after losing to leaders Fordhouses last time out.

Captain Adam Braddock and his side will be hoping to find a return to winning ways on the road against Walsall who sit just one place above them in the table.

The hosts have won just one of their last five games, while the visitors will be desperate for points to avoid a potential relegation fight as the season unfolds.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s second team will host Penn, while their thirds will travel to Tamworth.