An organ recital series is returning to Lichfield Cathedral later this year.

Four concerts will take place, with Cathy Lamb from Lichfield Cathedral School first up on 10th September.

She will be followed by St Chad’s Cathedral’s David Saint on 17th September, concert organist Gordon Stewart on 1st October and Jan Erns from Schwerin Cathedral on 15th October.

Admission is £10 for each concert or £35 for the series. Under 18s go free.

For booking details visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.