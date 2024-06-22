A Lichfield man has raised £1,200 as he prepares to take part in a fundraising run in memory of his grandparents.

Jamie Lunn will take on the 20km challenge around the city on Sunday (23rd June), ending in Beacon Park at around 2pm.

He decided to raise money for Cancer Research UK after losing both of his grandfathers to cancer earlier this year.

His mother Paula said:

“Jamie is trying to turn a very sad time in our lives into something positive.”

People can still donate via the online fundraising page.