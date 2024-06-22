Updates on police and fire services across Staffordshire will be heard at a meeting next week.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams will meet with the Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel at 10am on Monday (24th June).

Issues up for discussion will include progress on the roll-out of ANPR technology and community engagement plans.

The meeting will be broadcast online.

The Commissioner said:

“My role is to hold Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to account on behalf of the public. “These panel meetings are an important opportunity for me to update the public on key issues and priority areas within both services. “They are about being open, honest and transparent, ensuring the decisions I make and the plans I develop for Staffordshire are held up for scrutiny.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The panel will also consider the appointment of a new Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

The meeting can be seen online.