A supermarket is trialling the removal of plastic packaging on bananas at stores in Staffordshire.

Aldi said it would replace plastic wrapping on bunches with a paper band on some of its lines in July.

If successful, the trial would then be rolled out at the company’s stores across the country.

Luke Emery, plastics and packaging director at Aldi, said:

“We know how important reducing plastic is to our colleagues, customers and the future of the planet. “We are constantly reviewing ways to do this, and this latest trial on our bananas is another great step in that journey.” Luke Emery