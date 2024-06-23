Hammerwich suffered an 85 run defeat as they went down against Milford Hall.

The visitors won the toss and decided to bat first in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division clash.

It proved to be a wise decision as Milford Hall’s openers piled on the early runs, with Jordan Bulpitt making 54 before being caught by Tom Wright off the bowling of John Jennings.

But his partner Dominic Afford proved a tougher nut to crack as he posted 102 not out to help his side reach 275-7 off their 50 overs, despite the best efforts of Hammerwich’s Hasan Ali who took three wickets.

The hosts saw their reply get off to the worst possible start as Tom Wright was bowled by Will Davis for a duck – and fellow opener Benjamin Novis became the bowler’s second victim shortly after, posting just nine from 37 balls.

Andy Malkin steadied the ship as he hit 72. But despite a brave effort from the tail in support, Hammerwich were eventually dismissed for 190.