A circus-themed Solstice Walk saw people step out to raise money for St Giles Hospice.

The event started and finished at Lichfield Rugby Club as walkers dressed in colourful costumes made their way along a 10km route around the city.

A welcome party saw a moment of reflection as bubbles were released into the sky to remember lost loved ones.

The evening finished with the fun-filled Sunset Spectacular celebration to round off the fundraiser for the Whittington-based charity.

Click below to see pictures from the event by Alex Davidson:

The St Giles Hospice Solstice Walk. Picture: Alex Davidson