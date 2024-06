A Lichfield cutlery business is launching a new sale.

Arthur Price’s Factory Shop on Britannia Way will host the event from 29th June to 13th July.

It will see prices reduced on cutlery and tableware.

CEO Simon Price said:

“There are some hot offers in the summer sale, including cutlery sets from only £89. So, whether you are looking for a new dining canteen or a second set just for BBQs we’ll have something for you. “We also have lots of gift offers including silver-plated frames” Simon Price