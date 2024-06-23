Final preparations are taking place for Armed Forces Day at the National Memorial Arboretum.

A packed programme of events and activities will be staged on 29th and 30th June.

Live music, hands-on sessions and a parade of Ride to the Wall motorbikes will help mark the occasion at the nation’s centre for remembrance in Alrewas.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council and a former major in the British Army, said:

“This is a really important day for me and a day we show our appreciation to the brave men and women in our services. “We have strong connections with our military in Staffordshire both present and past and the day gives us the chance to show our support for them. “Armed forces communities are an important part of our society and it’s important that their contribution and the valuable skills and experience they bring with them is recognised. “There are lots of different ways to show your support for them and I would urge people to do what they can on the day and over the weekend.” Cllr Alan White

Full details on the activities at the National Memorial Arboretum’s Armed Forces Weekend can be found here.