Controversial plans to demolish part of a restaurant in Abbots Bromley and construct two houses will be debated next week.

The proposals for the Infinitii site would see the demolition of the rear kitchen area to allow the rest of the building to be converted into a five bedroom home.

The existing car park area at the Bagot Street site will then see two three bedroom properties built if the plans are approved by East Staffordshire Borough Council’s planning committee next week.

The scheme was called in over concerns from local residents – but planning officers have recommended the scheme be given the green light.

A report to the meeting said:

“The creation of residential dwellings within this location is considered to be acceptable in principle. “Subject to appropriate conditions, the scheme is considered to preserve the special architectural and historical significance of the host listed building, the setting of the surrounding listed buildings and the special significance of the conservation area. “The design and layout of the proposals are considered appropriate and the scheme is considered to have no adverse impacts with regards biodiversity and there would be no significant adverse impact on occupiers of neighbouring dwellings in terms of overlooking or loss of privacy.” Planning officer’s report

The planning committee meeting will take place on 25th June.