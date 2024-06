Comedian Andy Kind is returning to Burntwood later this year.

The funnyman will be at Grangemoor WMC on 28th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Andy’s stand-up style is the joyful ranting of a redeemed alpha male. “He has been featured on BBC1, ITV and Channel 4, while he’s had jokes featured on Dave’s One Night Stand and Live at the Apollo.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.