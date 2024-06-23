Tickets have gone on sale for the relaunched tours of Lichfield Cathedral’s central spire.

It follows a fundraising and restoration project after storm damage in 2018.

Visitors will be able to climb winding spiral staircases and follow hidden passageways to climb to the top of the central tower at the base of the spire from 22nd July.

Work has also seen the Tower Room space transformed into an interactive exhibition about the heritage of the building.

Simon Warburton, executive director of Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“After months of careful restoration of the stone work and the installation of a new exciting visitor experience in the spire chamber, we are finally ready to welcome visitors back. There is no better way to see the city and beyond.” Simon Warburton

Tower Tours start from £12 and can be booked at www.lichfield-cathedral.org/tower.