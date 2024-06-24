A Burntwood business has boosted staff with a new training partnership.

Keon Homes has teamed up with Cranfield School of Management to provide workers with access to opportunities to develop their skills and access higher education, leadership and management courses.

It also sees staff given access to online modules.

Richard Williams, managing director of Keon Homes, said:

“It’s all about doing things differently and partnering with experts in their respective fields. Our relationship with Cranfield School of Management is a great example. “This, when combined with the Tara Academy, demonstrates our commitment to supporting our people to be better versions of themselves and is key to not only their personal development but that of our business. “It is also a key retention tool and allows us to keep and grow some of the best talent in our sector.” Richard Williams