A local business has raised more than £1,000 to support Lichfield Pride.

The team from travel and accommodation company Access Bookings helped organise a launch of event at the Duke of York pub before hosting a range of fundraising events.

Now in its third year, the annual celebration of the LGBQT+ community will be staged in the city between 19th and 21st July.

James Austin, development director at Access Bookings, said:

“We are incredibly proud of the collective effort and generosity demonstrated by our team, customers and partners. “Supporting Lichfield Pride aligns perfectly with our values of inclusivity and community spirit and it’s been inspiring to see everyone come together to make a difference for such an important cause.” James Austin