The winless streak continues for Lichfield Cricket Club as they lost out on the final ball of the game against Walsall.

The city-side came agonisingly close to finding a return to winning ways, but lost by just a single wicket away from home as they registered their eighth straight league defeat.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field – and Lichfield found themselves five wickets down at the half-way stage, as Wahab Shahib dismissed four of the top six in the order

However, impressive innings from Tom Stone and Callum Heanan, which saw them hit 48 and 42 respectively, were only trumped by Rob Turner’s explosive 52 runs from 37 balls, which carried the city side to a formidable total of 237 from their 50 overs.

George Turner chalked off as many as five Walsall wickets in the second innings to put his side in the driving seat.

But a 56 from captain Hashim Iqbal and an unbeaten 68 from William Mashinge guided the hosts to victory with the final ball of the contest in what proved to be a dramatic conclusion to the contest.

Lichfield now sit in tenth place in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division, 14 points clear of basement side Aldridge.