Hundreds of primary school pupils have taken part in a tennis festival in Lichfield – with organisers branding it “a smashing success”.

The event was organised by MicroSports and saw a range of activities take place for youngsters of all abilities.

The event saw 220 children take part, with the hope that they will continue their tennis journeys at local clubs.

Michael Hampson, director of MicroSports, said:

“We absolutely loved putting together this festival for local pupils, promoting and enhancing community wellbeing and tennis as a sport. “As a business and with our network of coaches we are proud to see the positive impact on the children and are excited to continue offering opportunities that promote physical and mental wellbeing. “Our partnership with the Lichfield District Council has been instrumental in reshaping leisure provision across Lichfield and Burntwood and creating a legacy that will benefit generations to come.” Michael Hampson