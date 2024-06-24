A project manager at a Lichfield housing development is celebrating after being recognised by a national organisation.

Josh Birch, who works at the Persimmon Homes West Midlands scheme at St Johns Grange, received the National House Building Federation’s Pride in the Job Quality Award

He joined the company in December 2013 having started in the construction industry more than 14 years ago as a carpentry apprentice.

Josh said:

“I am really proud to have been given this award for all that I have accomplished at St Johns Grange alongside my hard-working team who deserve this award as much as I do. “It is really important to me that we produce high quality properties, not only for the professional pride we feel in doing a job, but because we know that house will become someone’s home where they can build their life and take care of their property. “So, I want to share this recognition with my fantastic team on the St Johns Grange site.” Josh Birch

Dan Hassall, managing director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, added:

“I am really happy for Josh because I know just how hard he works to lead his team to get great results for Persimmon customers in their quest for a house they’d love to live in.” Dan Hassall