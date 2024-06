Whittington claimed a 29 run home victory as they overcame Hammerwich 2nds.

The visitors opted to send their hosts in to bat first.

Safeer Ahmad top scored with 39 as Whittington reached 158 all out.

The response from Hammerwich 2nds could only reach 129 as the home bowlers enjoyed a fruitful afternoon, with Zayan Kayani taking 3-28.