People worried about their memory or mental health are being invited to a drop-in session in Burntwood.

The Alzheimer’s Society and Burton and District Mind will host the event at the Old Mining College Centre on Queen Street.

It will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday (27th June).

A spokesperson said:

“Come and speak to an advisor – we are here for everyone.”

For more details, call 01543 573936 or email [email protected].