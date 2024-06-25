Final preparations are taking place ahead of the Kings Bromley Show.

The event, which is organised by volunteers from across the local community, will take place between 10am and 7pm on 13th July.

Activities will include food and drink, entertainment, a falconry display, fun dog show, circus workshop, sports and classic cars showcase.

There will also be performances of outdoor musical Hullabaloo.

Sarah Stevenson-Gough, from the Kings Bromley Show, said:

“I’m thrilled that the show is collaborating with House of Mash especially as this is a unique opportunity in this area to see and participate in Hullabaloo – their new vibrant outdoor musical which tells the story of our ever-changing weather and landscape. “Together with their circus workshops they offer a truly immersive experience.” Sarah Stevenson-Gough

For more details, visit kingsbromleyshow.co.uk.