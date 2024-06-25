Fire chiefs are urging parents in Lichfield and Burntwood to highlight the dangers of open water to children as temperatures soar.

Forecasters are predicting a warm spell of weather across Staffordshire in the coming days.

But emergency services say the risks that come with higher temperatures should be made clear to youngsters considering taking a dip in open water to cool down.

Ian Read, prevent and protect lead at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“It might seem a good way of quickly cooling off with your friends, but entering open water can be incredibly dangerous, especially if you don’t know how to keep yourself and others safe. “Even on the hottest summer days, open water is usually much colder than you’d imagine and lakes aren’t always as deep as they appear. “The water can be cold enough to send you into a state of shock, without mentioning the chances of serious injury if you hit the bottom too hard. “A quick conversation between a parent or guardian with a young person could help so much more than people realise, which is why we’re urging people to make sure they are aware of the dangers and to help us keep people safe.” Ian Read