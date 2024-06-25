A Lib Dem candidate in Lichfield says he is looking forward to a hustings debate featuring his Reform UK rival.

Candidates standing in the constituency are due to face each other on the campaign trail at the Lichfield Cathedral event on Friday (28th June).

Among them will be Liberal Democrat hopeful Paul Ray, who said he was keen to highlight issues in the national Reform UK plans when he faces their candidate Richard Howard.

He said:

“So Nigel Farage has entered the General Election – and I agree with him on one point that the UK is not working. But he has wrong solutions. “I say to Reform and to their candidate Richard Howard, bring on the debate. The Lib Dem approach is very different. It’s honest and sound. “You can only rebuild our economy by fixing our relationship with Europe. We need to bring our communities together and not create division – and we need an honest debate about immigration and have to accept the reality about this issue. “Yes, we need controls but sensible ones. With our population getting older and massive vacancies in our economy, we need some immigration to run our NHS and businesses.” Paul Ray

The Liberal Democrat candidate added that he also hoped to see changes to discourage people from crossing the Channel in of gaining asylum in the UK.

“We need a system that sets controls but also clear rules – which is just not the case now. “We need to restore the safe and legal routes for asylum seekers to apply. Then we will have a system that works so that people do not risk their lives crossing the Channel. “The Lib Dems offer a different and positive vision compared to the divisiveness of Reform and the Conservatives and I look forward to debating that on Friday.” Paul Ray

Mr Howard said Reform UK was the only party that could be trusted to deal with immigration.

“In some ways Reform UK agrees with the Lib Dem approach about the Rwanda plan and that honest debate is needed. However, it is only Reform UK that is being both honest and realistic with regard to the immigration issue. “The Lib Dem manifesto doesn’t want to contain immigration – it wants to increase it by making immigration easier on various levels. This is not in the best interests of our country economically. “With regard to the economy there are numerous reasons why it is failing, one of which is the half-hearted attempts by the Conservative Government to work with Europe and get Brexit implemented fully. “Reform UK is the only party committed to getting Brexit done.” Richard Howard

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour