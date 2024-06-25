Civic leaders have joined members of a community group supporting refugees for their annual general meeting.

Lichfield District City of Sanctuary provides practical help such as language skills, food and clothing, as well as helping local residents understand the value of welcoming people from war-torn countries.

Other activities include art therapy delivered by members of the Ukrainian community for children affected by experience of conflict.

The charity – which is affiliated to a nationwide organisation made up of more than 100 groups across the country – is now led by a number of people with lived experience of seeking refuge in the UK.

Figures show the Lichfield District is currently home to around 180 refugees from Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan as part of government resettlement schemes.

The annual general meeting saw the Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield hear from the likes of trustee Ihor Shpykuliak who spoke of the trauma of leaving a home and a life behind – but explained how City of Sanctuary had offered him and his family a lifeline and the hope of a future.

The Sheriff of Lichfield Cathy Wood – who is also a member of the Lichfield District City of Sanctuary – said the group had funding to continue its work for another year but now needed more volunteers to help out.

“Working with people seeking sanctuary from all over the world is intensely rewarding and fun.” Cathy Wood

For more details email [email protected] or visit lichfield.cityofsanctuary.org.