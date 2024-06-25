Lichfield’s Finlay Lines claimed a podium finish on his debut in this year’s Ultimate Karting Championship.

The result means the city youngster takes fine form into the British Kart Championships event next weekend.

Competing in the Rotax Mini Inter Class against 37 other drivers, the Synergy Kart racer worked hard on Saturday as he won heat one and came third in heat two.

The points scored put Lines in second place in the Intermediate classification meaning he would start from pole in the second of two Super Heats.

The Maximum Motorsport driver made good use of it too, staying out front to take the win and put himself on the front row for the Super Final.

After an aborted first start, the second attempt saw Lines temporarily slip back to third, before returning to second by the end of the opening lap – a position he would hold on to after a strong defensive display in the closing stages.