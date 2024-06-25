Work to swap over slip road closures in Lichfield has been completed.

The southbound exit off the A38 at Streethay reopened yesterday (24th June) – but the access to the northbound carriageway has now been shut today.

It had been due to close yesterday but was delayed by 24 hours.

The switch means drivers heading north will be unable to access the A38 until September. It will then shut again from November 2025 to September 2026.

The work is part of the ongoing HS2 project in the area. Although the controversial high speed rail line’s second stage north of Birmingham has been axed, the initial phase will continue to Handsacre where it will link up with the West Coast Main Line.

The slip road closure will see the last of three overbridges constructed to carry the railway under the A38.

A spokesperson for contractor Balfour Beatty Vinci said:

“To construct this we will first build a temporary diversion of a section of the A38 at Streethay. We aim to complete and switch traffic onto the new temporary road on 30th September 2024.” Balfour Beatty Vinci spokesperson

Once the rerouted carriageway is constructed the northbound slip road will then reopen ahead of the ten-month closure period next November.