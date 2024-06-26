An acting headteacher has been appointed at a Lichfield secondary school.

Marie George has taken up the role at Nether Stowe School.

It follows the decision by former headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones to step down earlier this year.

In a letter to parents, Richard Gill – CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership – said:

“Mrs George is currently one of two strategic leads that work with and support our secondary schools across the trust. “She will retain some of her trust-wide responsibilities alongside this role. “Mrs George has been supporting leaders over the last few weeks and this has given her a good understanding of the school. “I know she is looking forward to leading the school and making a difference to the children and young people, staff and families we serve.” Richard Gill

The new acting headteacher had previously been in charge at Stockland Green School in Birmingham taking the school from special measures to a good Ofsted rating.

Mr Gill added:

“The trust will be going out to advert at the start of next term to appoint a substantive headteacher.” Richard Gill