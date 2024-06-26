An award-winning wildlife photographer and filmmaker is bringing his new live show to Lichfield.

Lions and Tigers and Bears with Gordon Buchanan will be at the Garrick on 26th March 2025.

It will stop off as part of a nationwide tour and follows the sell-out success of his previous show in 2023.

Gordon said:

“Lions and Tigers and Bears – it could be a line straight from The Wizard of Oz, but there’s no fiction here just amazing facts as I get the chance to bring to life the amazing adventures I’ve had the absolute privilege to experience. “Bears and big cats are the undisputed icons of the animal kingdom and I’ve spent a lifetime capturing them on film. ”From pandas in China to orphaned grizzlies in Russia, from high-altitude tigers in the Himalayas to jaguars in the depths of the Amazon, I have been fortunate enough to meet many of these incredible creatures in their natural habitats – and I love being able to share their secrets with audiences. “There has been mud, sweat and tears, tender moments and terrifying encounters and I can’t wait to meet more animal lovers and tell more tales as I hit the road again.” Gordon Buchanan

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on 28th June via the Lichfield Garrick website.