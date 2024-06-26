A local group will perform as part of the Lichfield Festival next month.

The Lichfield Gospel Choir will play at Ss Peter and Paul Church at 3.30pm on 6th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Join the choir in this new festival venue for what promises to be an unforgettable matinee concert.

“Vibrant new arrangements of beloved South African songs and captivating tunes from West Africa, crafted by the brilliant Fred Onovwerosuoke, blend seamlessly with exhilarating Gospel numbers.

“Let the energetic rhythms and rich harmonies sweep you away, leaving you tapping your feet and perhaps even joining in the singing.”

Lichfield Festival spokesperson