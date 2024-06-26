An agreement has been reached for a local housing association to merge with another organisation.

The link-up between Bromford and Flagship will “release significant additional financial capacity”, the boards of the two company’s say.

The new Bromford Flagship group would aim to deliver 2,000 homes each year for the next 30 years, with an aim of providing 50% of them for social rent.

In a joint statement Peter Hawes, chair of Flagship, and Steve Dando, chair of Bromford, said:

“The need for affordable homes, the quality of service that we provide to customers and an absolute focus on place has never been more important. The need for strong housing associations that can deliver at scale has also never been greater. “As forward thinking organisations we have robustly reviewed the benefits from coming together and strongly believe that we can do more for our existing and future customers. “Our aim is to secure significantly increased investment, to improve existing services and deliver more benefits for current and future customers. “We are excited about the huge potential this opportunity offers and the difference it could make to people’s lives and local communities.”

Bromford say existing residents will see no change to their tenancy agreement or rent.

The plans would also see the establishment of a learning academy to offer training opportunities and a new research and development team to support the creation of the new organisation.

The companies say they will now discuss the proposed merger with customers and staff over the coming months.