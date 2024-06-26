An independent candidate says he will fight for a HS2 station in Lichfield if he wins at the General Election.

Pete Longman will be among the seven hopefuls aiming to be Lichfield’s next MP when voters go to the polls on 4th July.

The managing director of Transport for Britain will stand as an independent candidate.

Mr Longman said seeking to tackle the problems caused by the cancellation of HS2 will be high on his agenda:

“We are at a defining moment in British politics and for Lichfield. “In the aftermath of the cancelled Phase 2 of HS2, the whole project is at a crossroads with several half-baked alternatives being suggested but nothing decided. “All of the disruption to local residents and with absolutely nothing to show for it is plainly wrong.” “As MD of Transport for Britain I have been concerned about HS2 for many years and have put forward plans to the Government demonstrating how far better use can be made of Phase 1 services by connecting HS2 with the existing rail network, in particular by replacing the abandoned Eastern Leg with a new station at Streethay to take services to the East

Midlands and beyond using the South Staffordshire line. “If elected I will be tireless in my campaign to bring High Speed Rail to Lichfield.” Pete Longman

Mr Longman also believes a “radical technology” could be used to enhance the entire HS2 proposal as well as making the country a world leader in innovation.

“Given that High Speed Rail is itself a relatively old technology having been around since the 1970s, we believe a more exciting approach is to utilise the Hyperloop which would enable airline type speeds at around one third of the cost of HS2 and operating at extreme efficiency with almost zero carbon emissions. “A full feasibility study would cost £1.2million which is a tiny fraction of the amount spent on HS2 so far. It could also be funded from private investors and have much lower operating costs and therefore much lower fares. “A typical journey time from Lichfield to Manchester would be 10 to 15 minutes. “It could be developed and built in much less time than HS2 Phase 2 would take. “Hyperloop can also take freight off the roads and dovetail with Fradley logistics and distribution hub. This will remove thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions.” Pete Longman

Outside of his transport suggestions, the independent candidate is also keen to engage with the local authority to build new homes, enhance cycling and walking routes and and campaign for a “National Care Service” to manage provision of social care.

He added:

“A vote for me as an independent candidate will be a vote for the future of Lichfield and a better place to live, work and travel.” Pete Longman

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour