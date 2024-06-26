Inspectors say a Lichfield school is on track for an ‘outstanding’ rating.
Ofsted carried out an ungraded check on Saxon Hill Academy last month.
A report has now been published revealing positive progress at the school.
The latest visit was an ungraded check following a previous ‘good’ rating – but Ofsted said the school could be on track for a higher grading next time out.
“The evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a graded inspection were carried out now.
“This is a school whose staff know their pupils inside and out. Pupils achieve well because they experience meaningful learning opportunities that are delivered skilfully by a team of expert staff.
“Teachers, support staff and health support assistants work together effectively to overcome barriers to learning so that pupils can thrive.
“School leaders want every pupil to be the best they can be. They are constantly looking for ways to improve the school even further – however, they never lose sight of putting pupils at the heart of their plans.”Ofsted report
The inspectors also praised the work of the school to prepare students for adult life.
“Pupils write shopping lists and visit local shops and cafes to buy items.
“They are encouraged to interact with members of the public and they get to use public transport.
“In addition, pupils are encouraged to pursue leisure interests and they enjoy taking part in class trips to local places of interest, such as the cathedral.
“Where appropriate, a package of work experience is arranged for older pupils. This includes working in the local garden centre, supporting the local food bank and working in the school’s craft barn that is located on another site.”Ofsted report
The full report can be viewed on Ofsted’s website.