Inspectors say a Lichfield school is on track for an ‘outstanding’ rating.

Ofsted carried out an ungraded check on Saxon Hill Academy last month.

A report has now been published revealing positive progress at the school.

The latest visit was an ungraded check following a previous ‘good’ rating – but Ofsted said the school could be on track for a higher grading next time out.

“The evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a graded inspection were carried out now.

“This is a school whose staff know their pupils inside and out. Pupils achieve well because they experience meaningful learning opportunities that are delivered skilfully by a team of expert staff.

“Teachers, support staff and health support assistants work together effectively to overcome barriers to learning so that pupils can thrive.

“School leaders want every pupil to be the best they can be. They are constantly looking for ways to improve the school even further – however, they never lose sight of putting pupils at the heart of their plans.”

Ofsted report