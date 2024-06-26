Two local businesses netted £350 for charity with a fundraising football game.
Teams from Tippers and Wrekin Products took to the pitch for the event in aid of Acorns Children’s Hospice.
A spokesperson for Tippers said:
“We held the match to help raise money and have a bit of fun while the Euros was taking place.
“It was a great game, with Team Tippers winning 5-1.
“We raised more than £350, so thank you to all customers, staff and families for donating.”
People can donate online to boost the fundraising total further.