The teams from Tippers and Wrekin Products

Two local businesses netted £350 for charity with a fundraising football game.

Teams from Tippers and Wrekin Products took to the pitch for the event in aid of Acorns Children’s Hospice.

A spokesperson for Tippers said:

“We held the match to help raise money and have a bit of fun while the Euros was taking place.

“It was a great game, with Team Tippers winning 5-1.

“We raised more than £350, so thank you to all customers, staff and families for donating.”

People can donate online to boost the fundraising total further.

