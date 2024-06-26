Two local businesses netted £350 for charity with a fundraising football game.

Teams from Tippers and Wrekin Products took to the pitch for the event in aid of Acorns Children’s Hospice.

A spokesperson for Tippers said:

“We held the match to help raise money and have a bit of fun while the Euros was taking place. “It was a great game, with Team Tippers winning 5-1. “We raised more than £350, so thank you to all customers, staff and families for donating.”

People can donate online to boost the fundraising total further.