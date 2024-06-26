The latest round of a profit share scheme has seen more than £440,000 distributed to members by a Lichfield retailer.

Central Co-op paid out the dividend yesterday (25th June) to 170,000 people based on their shopping activity with the company.

Sarah Dickins, chief member, customer and people officer at Central Co-op, said:

“One of the great benefits of being a co-operative is that we share our profits with our members, colleagues and communities. “As a co-operative, our members are our owners and they help shape the future of our society – it’s a real point of difference on how we do business. “We actively encourage our members to give feedback on how we do things at Central Co-op, making sure we serve our communities in a way that will truly make a difference. “This democratic structure is at the heart of what makes co-operatives a distinct and powerful way to do business.” Sarah Dickins